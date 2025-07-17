Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in Arunachal’s Changlang district

Itanagar, July 17: The Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in the MS 38 area along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the suspected presence of weapons in the region, the Assam Rifles swiftly launched a well-coordinated operation. Specialized teams, equipped with advanced surveillance technology, tracker dogs, and other niche tools, were deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.

The operation led to the recovery of six weapons, including two AK-series rifles, a Lathode gun, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), a 7.62mm locally made rifle, and assorted ammunition, along with other war-like stores, according to an official statement from the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles—India’s oldest paramilitary force tasked with border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in the Northeast—said the operation highlights its ongoing commitment to curbing illegal arms smuggling, securing the Indo-Myanmar border, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Authorities have launched further investigations to determine the origin and intended use of the recovered arms.