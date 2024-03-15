HSLC exam kick starts in violence-hit Manipur

Imphal, Mar 15: The Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination kick started on Friday morning. The examination will decide the fate of 37,715 students who have enrolled with the board.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) is conducting the examination with special arrangements for students who are affected by the recent violence.



Out of the total 37715 (19087 male and 18628 female) students will appear in this year's HSLC examination at 154 centres (63 centres in hill districts and 91 centres in the valley).



This year, the number of students enrolled for the examination from the hill districts is 14,070, while the remaining 23645 students are from the valley districts.



Of the 37715 students, 27281 are from private institutions, 9119 are from government schools, and 1315 are from aided schools.



In order to conduct the examination free and fair, 25 inspection teams comprising government institutions and private officials have been constituted to supervise the examination in valley districts, while another 3/4 inspection teams comprising DC/ADC officials and ZEO staff and teachers have been constituted for the hill districts.



Above this, 11 nodal officers have also been appointed to supervise the conduct of the examination in hill districts.



A quick reaction team of BOSEM has also been constituted to rush to centres in need, apart from six observers.



A control room has been opened under a senior officer of BOSEM to solve issues, if any, that may arise during the examination. The examination will come to an end on April 8, 2024.

