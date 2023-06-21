How Northeast India is Becoming the Epicentre of a Pan-Asian Renaissance Steered by Assam CM Dr. Sarma

Guwahati, June 21: In 2014, during the 12th ASEAN-India Summit in Myanmar, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, unveiled a policy of bold vision and audacious ambition. Known as the "Act East Policy (AEP)", this initiative seeks to foster economic and cultural relationships between India and the BIMSTEC, ASEAN, and Indo-Pacific nations.

The Northeast Region (NER) of India, sharing expansive 4,500 km international borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, and Nepal, is the central pillar of this policy. Home to roughly 40% of the world's population - a staggering 2.81 billion people - the NER is strategically poised as a conduit between Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. Myanmar, in particular, plays a vital role in this, sharing a 1,643 km boundary with the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The region is indeed an integral part of India's diplomatic mission across multiple forums, including BIMSTEC, ASEAN, and the Indo-Pacific nations forum.

The NER is a latent powerhouse, primed to metamorphose into a bustling trade hub. A potential economic corridor links India with Southeast and South Asian nations such as Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and the ASEAN nations - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. In November 2020, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed among Asia-Pacific nations, heralding the first free trade agreement bloc among the largest economies in Asia. These nations account for roughly 30% of global GDP ($29.7 trillion), further accentuating the potential of the NER.

Trade between India and the ASEAN region has witnessed encouraging growth, with ASEAN currently being India's fourth-largest trading partner. An increase of approximately 10% to $71.6 billion in FY2017 was observed, with exports swelling by 24.3% to $31.07 billion in the same period. Japan and the ASEAN region can potentially serve as lucrative markets for industries in the Northeast region.

The NER is a treasure trove of untapped agricultural wealth. Despite being known traditionally for tea and oil, the region is abundantly endowed with varied produce like bamboo, bananas, citrus fruits, pineapples, jack fruits, cabbage, oranges, rice, oil palm, kiwis, mushrooms, and more. Most of these perishable commodities go to waste due to inadequate storage and transportation facilities. NER also offers a unique variety of textile and handloom products, which the Ministry of DoNER sought to highlight by opening a permanent stall at 'Dilli Haat' in New Delhi in 2017.

Leveraging its natural bounty, the NER could transform itself into a critical player in the global economy. To this end, several policies and initiatives have been introduced, aiming to accelerate the socio-economic development of the region. The "Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East (PM-DevINE)", announced during the Union Budget 2022-23, and the exclusive forum at NITI Aayog to plan NER's development, underscore the government's commitment to the region's upliftment. Similarly, the Finance Minister recently announced rail, road, and air connectivity projects worth Rs. 1,34,200 crore, as part of the "PM Gati Shakti" scheme, to facilitate holistic regional growth.

The unique geographic and resource potential of the region makes it ripe for innovative projects. For instance, 34% of India's water resources are located in NER, offering opportunities for waterways to Bangladesh or Tibet over the Brahmaputra river, a potentially economical means of transportation. Mini-projects across the Brahmaputra valley can align with the Sagarmala Program of the government, which seeks to unlock the potential of India's waterways and coastlines.

A vibrant North-Eastern India, connected and bustling with trade and innovation, has the potential to change the economic landscape of the country. With Assam's dynamic Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, at the helm, steering the state with a robust pace of transformation, Guwahati city could soon surpass Mumbai as India's primary trade hub.

The NER is the center point of India's 'Act East- Policy,' as reiterated by India's President, Smt Droupadi Murmu, emphasizing the Central Government's focus on infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The narrative of rapid development, championed by the renewed thrust of the Central Government on the Act East policy, is visible in the fast-paced growth in Assam and other Northeastern states.

With such potential waiting to be unlocked, the North-Eastern Region, under the capable leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, is poised to play an active role in shaping the future of not just India, but also of Asia. It's indeed the dawn of a new era, where the North-East no longer remains at the periphery but takes centre stage in India's march towards progress.