How did cities in the Northeast perform in Swachh Survekshan 2023?

Guwahati, Jan 12: In the recently announced results of Swacha Survekshan 2023, the central government's annual cleanliness survey–Indore and Surat jointly emerged as the cleanest cities, while Navi Mumbai secured third place among cities with a population exceeding one lakh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were recognised as the best-performing states.

In the Northeast category, Golaghat in Assam, Jiribam in Manipur, Lunglei in Mizoram and Mohanpur in Tripura received accolades as the cleanest cities.





Zonal clean city awards

The cities which stood out in the Zonal Clean City Awards include Golaghat, with a population between 15,000-25,000; Jiribam with a population of less than 15,000, Lunglei with a population between 50,000 to 1,00,000 and Mohanpur with less than 1,00,000 population.





State best performers (Clean city within NE states)

Breaking down the state-wise achievements, Jairampur and Aalo were recognised as the cleanest cities in Arunachal Pradesh with a population below 1,00,000. Bongaigaon claimed the title for the cleanest city in Assam with a population below 1,00,000, while Nagaon took the lead in the over 1,00,000 population category.

Meghalaya showcased Shillong as the cleanest city with a population exceeding 1,00,000, while Tura secured a spot on the list with a population below 1,00,000. Aizawl in Mizoram earned the title of the cleanest city with a population of over 1,00,000, and Dimapur in Nagaland with over 1,00,000 population category.

Gangtok in Sikkim was hailed as the cleanest city with a population exceeding 1,00,000, and Mangan earned recognition in the less than 1,00,000 population category. Agartala in Tripura claimed the cleanest city title with a population exceeding 1,00,000.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the ceremony in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Swachh Survekshan 2023 witnessed the participation of 4,477 urban local bodies, receiving 12 core citizen responses. The government touts it as the world's largest cleanliness survey, with 92,720 municipal wards, 61 cantonment boards, 88 Ganga towns, and 18,980 commercial areas participating. President Murmu emphasised the significance of the wide-ranging participation in raising cleanliness standards during the event.