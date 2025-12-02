Hornbill Festival starts on a grand note with record global participation

Kohima, Dec 2: The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, which commenced at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, on Monday witnessed vibrant opening, celebrating Nagaland's rich cultural diversity, heritage, and artistic traditions.

The festival opened with the largest-ever international participation, featuring six partner countries - Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Ireland, France, and the United Kingdom along with Arunachal Pradesh as the State partner. Attending the opening ceremony as the chief host, Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the significance of the festival as a celebration of the State's cultural heritage, unity, and identity.

Bhalla noted that the Hornbill Festival stands as a testament to Nagaland's rich traditions, vibrant art forms, and enduring values.

He emphasised that the festival reflects the collective resilience of the Naga people and their commitment to pre-serving the legacy handed down by their ancestors.

Chief Minister and host of the festival Neiphiu Rio stated that the Hornbill Festival is an expression of the Naga way of life, representing their unity and oneness.

He added that it signifies the rich legacy, living traditions and respect for the ancestors.

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, in his greetings, shared the Ireland-India relations, including their fight for freedom and aspirations that inspire each other.

Director, British Council, Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti highlighted some of the British and Naga ties. Ambassador of Switzerland Maya Tissafi spoke about the rich traditions of the Naga people and highlighted how this festival brings together tribes, families, visitors, and friends from across India.

On Day 1 of the festival, visitors were treated to a special performance titled "Hornbill Dream" by the Task Force for Music and Arts, which featured captivating cultural and musical items, showcasing the rich and vibrant culture and traditions of Nagaland.

Thousands of people, including tourists from different parts of India and around the globe, attended the inaugural function.