Hornbill Festival: Muzzle-loading shooting experience gains popularity

Dimapur, Dec 9: Muzzle-loading shooting experience at the Hornbill Festival at Kisama is witnessing growing interest among tourists from far and near. This traditional activity, deeply rooted in local heritage, has become a unique attraction at the festival. K Moba and Nyeiba, two Konyak gunsmiths from Changlangshu village in the Mon district, having experience of 35 years in gunmaking, have put up a stall at Craftscape, Kisama, showcasing the traditional way of gun-making. Their products, known for their quality and durability, are being sold across Nagaland and even outside the state. They also take special orders on request and are also making guns at the site.

Single-barrelled guns cost Rs 8,500, while double- barrelled ones are priced at Rs 18,000.

The Konyak Nagas are expert gunsmiths. Their origin of gun-making is obscure, but the knowledge has existed within the community for a long time.

Historically, these guns are handmade by blacksmiths in the villages using a combination of wood and metals often recycled from old materials traditional youth dormitory or club) at the festival venue provides visitors with an experience of muzzle-loading gun shooting and is attracting many visitors to the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

A fee of Rs 200 per shot allows tourists to experience the thrill of firing historic muzzle-loading guns under supervision. These guns, which date back to centuries-old traditions, were once a vital part of the region's hunting and defensive practices.

The use of muzzle guns demonstrates the tribe's historical proficiency in crafting weapons and their

The Konyak morung (of importance in ceremonial occasions). This feature provides insight into the State's cultural and historical past, as do other examples of traditional warfare.

Meanwhile, the eighth day of the 25th Hornbill Festival on Sunday celebrated the vibrant cultural heritage of Nagaland, with 18 cultural troupes presenting diverse traditional performances at the main arena in Kisama.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attended the morning session as the honoured guest and witnessed an array of performances that brought the rich traditions of Nagaland's tribes to life.



