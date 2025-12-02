Hornbill Festival draws 22,508 on Day 1 as global envoys deepen ties with India

Kohima, Dec 2: Envoys and senior representatives from several countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with India during the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, officials said.

The participation of partner nations at the 26th edition of the festival, including France, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria and the United Kingdom, underscores its growing international profile and Nagaland’s expanding cultural and economic engagement, they added.

The latest edition of the Hornbill Festival, which began on December 1 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama and coincided with Nagaland’s 63rd Statehood Day, recorded a footfall of 22,508 on the opening day, officials said.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, attending the festival for the first time, said France sought deeper cooperation with Nagaland in agri-business, technology, education and tourism.





(AT Photo)

Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly said the Hornbill Festival reflected identity and resilience, and noted the historical links between Ireland and India.

He added that an Irish delegation, including historian and former footballer Terry Phelan, would explore sports partnerships.

Swiss Ambassador Maya Tissafi described Hornbill as one of Asia’s most vibrant cultural events, saying Switzerland looked forward to collaboration in skill development, cultural exchanges, sustainable tourism and innovation rooted in indigenous knowledge.

Austrian Trade Commissioner Hans-Jorg Hortnagl said Austria was keen on promoting sustainable tourism, green technologies and skill development in the state.

Representing the United Kingdom, British Council Director Debanjan Chakrabarty said the UK’s association with Hornbill was deep and longstanding, citing previous collaborations and ongoing scholarship opportunities for Naga students.

He said the UK’s participation this year aligned with new India–UK agreements on trade, education and cultural cooperation.

Monday’s inaugural programme opened with an invocation by Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil, Bishop of Kohima, followed by traditional blessings from 87-year-old Tomwang of Longwa village in Mon district.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said Nagaland was honoured to host Austria, Malta, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Switzerland as partner countries for Hornbill 2025 and welcomed Arunachal Pradesh as the partner state for this edition.

Rio told visitors that this year’s celebrations spanned six districts, including a major showcase in Mon. He urged guests to explore beyond Kisama and experience Nagaland’s villages, landscapes and warmth.

Acknowledging existing infrastructure and connectivity challenges, he apologised for any inconvenience and said the state remained committed to continuous improvement. He encouraged visitors to become ambassadors of Nagaland and “carry a piece of this land” with them.

Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who also serves as Governor of Manipur, declared the festival open, calling Hornbill the “Festival of Festivals” and a testament to the state’s rich cultural heritage.

He said the festival had evolved into a platform for tourism, entrepreneurship and meaningful cultural exchange, and urged stakeholders to prioritise sustainable tourism given Nagaland’s ecological sensitivity.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along expressed gratitude to the people of Nagaland, the 17 tribes and sub-tribes, partner countries, government agencies, performers, security forces, media and visitors.

The ten-day festival will feature hundreds of events across multiple districts, showcasing the cultural richness, diversity and living traditions of Nagaland.

With inputs from PTI