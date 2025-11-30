Hornbill Festival: Centre eases Protected Area Permit for foreign visitors in Nagaland

New Delhi/Kohima, Nov 30: Responding to the Nagaland government’s request, the Centre on Saturday relaxed the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime for foreign visitors during the ‘Hornbill Festival’, beginning December 1, officials said.

A senior official in Kohima said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conveyed to Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen that the Government of India has approved the relaxation of the PAP regime for the 10-day Hornbill Festival.

The official added that the state government had made several appeals over the past 12 months for temporary relaxation to ensure wider international participation in the annual cultural mega-event.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had met central leaders, including the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions and had also written to the Government of India several times.

The Nagaland Chief Minister, in his latest letter to the Home Minister on November 28, appealed to the Centre as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to take immediate action on the clearance of PAP applications for international delegates. Even the state cabinet had resolved to object to the imposition of the PAP regime in Nagaland, the official said.

The letter of the Home Ministry to the Chief Secretary acknowledged that the 26th edition of the ‘Hornbill Festival’ will have six partner countries and that tourism plays an important role in the economy of Nagaland, especially in generating livelihood and employment opportunities.

The letter states that tourists from across the country and around the world are expected to visit Nagaland for the ‘Hornbill Festival’. It states that the Partner Countries will be participating in various cultural events, business round tables and networking engagements; and that the state government has requested the lifting of the PAP regime in the larger interest of promoting tourism, improving ease of movement, and strengthening integration with the rest of the country.

The MHA letter says that, accordingly, the Government of India has considered the request of the Nagaland government, keeping in view the importance attached to the ‘Hornbill Festival’ of Nagaland.

In his letter, the Nagaland Chief Minister highlighted that the ‘Hornbill Festival’, one of India’s most prominent cultural events, coincides with the state commemoration day and attracts thousands of visitors from across India and abroad.

Calling the festival a crucial driver of the state’s economy, he noted its vital role in generating employment and livelihood opportunities. A relaxed PAP regime, he said, would help strengthen international cultural exchanges and further promote India’s cultural identity.

He added that the issue has become urgent with the festive season approaching, especially the Hornbill Festival 2025, which attracts large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists each year. Reports indicate that the current PAP requirements may discourage many potential visitors. The PAP, imposed in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, regulates and restricts the entry of foreign nationals into designated areas.

The 26th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which coincides with Nagaland’s Statehood Day, will be held from December 1 to 10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama.









IANS