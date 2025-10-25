Hornbill Fest drives Rs 200-Cr economic boost for Nagaland: Tourism Minister

Guwahati, Oct 25: Nagaland brought the spirit of its world-famous Hornbill Festival to the national capital on Friday, with Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along announcing that last year, the festival generated an impressive Rs 200 crore in revenue for the state within just ten days, all from external spending.

At a vibrant cultural evening hosted at Nagaland House by Nagaland Tourism, visitors experienced an immersive showcase of Naga music, dance, traditional attire, handicrafts and cuisine. The event drew a large turnout from Delhi and beyond, including members of the Naga community.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Ambassador of Thailand to India, Chavanart Thangsumphant, graced the gathering as special guests.

Calling Hornbill a transformative force for the state’s economy and identity, Minister Along noted that nearly three lakh visitors participated in the previous edition of the festival, significantly boosting tourism and local livelihoods.

“There’s no internal spending involved and we have received around Rs 200 crore from external sources in this short period,” he said.

“Beyond the economic impact, the Hornbill Festival has opened numerous avenues for our entrepreneurs and local businesses. It has placed Nagaland and its people firmly on the global stage", Along added.

Along expressed gratitude to Delhi for its long-standing connection with the Naga community.

“Thousands of our people have studied, worked and built their futures here. Delhi has always embraced Nagaland with warmth,” he said, dedicating the event to the people of the capital.

The evening featured a traditional drum performance and song, followed by a mini ramp walk showcasing tribal attire. Organically grown Naga produce and indigenous craftwork were also exhibited.

Delhi Tourism Minister Mishra announced plans to host annual Naga cultural celebrations in the city and expressed eagerness to attend the festival in Nagaland.

Briefing the press, Along informed about the upcoming 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10 at the Kisama heritage village near Kohima. He invited citizens nationwide to witness Nagaland’s cultural diversity, represented by all 17 major tribes of the state.

Celebrated as the “Festival of Festivals”, Hornbill continues to strengthen Nagaland’s tourism sector while advancing the Centre’s vision for sustainable development in the Northeast, the minister said.

