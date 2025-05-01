Hope, grit & a pen between toes: This Tripura boy overcomes disability to pass Class 10

Agartala, May 1: In a tale of resilience amid adversity, a young boy from Tripura, Romio Hrankhawl, recently passed the Class 10 (Madhyamik) examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education despite a severe locomotor disability that renders both his arms non-functional.

This specially-abled student has scripted an inspiring journey that encourages many to rise above life’s challenges.

From an early age, Romio has grappled with physical difficulties—in addition to being unable to use his arms, he suffers from skeletal complications and a speech impairment.

For many, such limitations would have spelled a lifetime of despair.

Yet, Romio taught himself to write using his toes. What began as a necessity soon became a powerful symbol of his determination.

With patience, practice, and a burning desire to learn, he developed the ability to write fluently—a feat that many would find herculean.













Romio taught himself to write using his toes

Romio’s academic journey has been supported every step of the way by his father, who accompanied him daily to Kamalacherra High School.

Despite the lack of proper infrastructure and specialised facilities, Romio never missed a class. At home, his studies continued with quiet dedication, his toes turning the pages of books and jotting down notes.

His father, a constant support system and his biggest cheerleader, couldn’t hide his emotion when discussing Romio’s success. “Romio has always loved studying,” he said, his eyes gleaming with pride.

“No matter what came his way, he never gave up. His dream now is to pursue higher education, and we will do everything we can to support him,” he added.

He said that if the government were to support his higher education, the family would be extremely grateful.

“The financial problems of our family shouldn’t take a toll on his studies. If he completes his education, he may even secure a government job. His whole life will change,” he noted.

Romio’s teachers also recall his resilience and relentless enthusiasm. Anjana Chakma, headmistress of Kamalacherra High School, described him as “a source of inspiration for the entire school,” noting, “He never used his disability as an excuse. His performance has made us all proud.”

School inspector Bishnu Dutta echoed similar sentiments: “Romio’s story is not just about academic success. It’s a social message. It teaches us that disability is not a limitation—it’s a challenge to rise above. And Romio has shown us how.”

In a world where academic pressure, competition, and mental health concerns weigh heavily on students, Romio’s story stands out as a beacon of hope and tenacity.