Honouring 1962 Walong War heroes: Indian Army kicks off bike rally from Tinsukia to Arunachal

Guwahati, August 11: The Indian Army launched a bike rally from Tinsukia to Arunachal Pradesh to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Walong war, on Saturday.

The rally, organised by the Spears Corps of the Indian Army, began in Digboi and will travel to Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, culminating on August 14, a day before India’s 78th Independence Day.

Flagged off by the Commander of the Laipuli Brigade in Digboi, Avanesh, the rally aims to spread messages of peace and goodwill among the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The participants will pay floral tributes at the Walong War Cemetery in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, honouring the heroes of the 1962 conflict.

“Remembering the brave martyred soldiers of the 1962 Indo-China war as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day this year. Spreading the messages of amity and goodwill is the chief motto behind this rally,” one of the bikers told the press.

Notably, the Kumaon Infantry Battalion demonstrated exceptional courage during the battle at Walong, fighting against overwhelming odds.

Stationed at an altitude of approximately 1,094 meters above sea level, the battalion executed effective counter-attacks on the advancing Chinese troops, thwarting their objectives in the Indo-Sino war of 1962.

The Walong War was fought in the autumn of 1962 amid Chinese aggression that violated Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Indian Army troops successfully defended Walong, India’s easternmost town, for over 20 days against the Chinese incursions.