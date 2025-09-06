Honeymoon horror: Meghalaya police files 790-page chargesheet against five accused

Shillong, Sep 6: The Meghalaya Police has filed a chargesheet in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, naming his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others for their roles in the crime.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police said the 790-page chargesheet was submitted before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Sohra Sub-Division in connection with the killing of the Indore-based businessman, a case that shocked the nation earlier this year.

All five accused are under judicial custody.

Along with Sonam and Raj, the police have also charged Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Singh Chauhan for assisting Sonam in murdering her husband during their honeymoon on May 23.

The accused face charges under Section 103 (I) for murder, Section 238 (a) for disappearance of evidence, and Section 61 (2) for criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, a supplementary chargesheet will later be filed against three more co-accused once additional forensic reports are received.

He was referring to property dealer Silome James, building owner Lokendra Tomar -- where Sonam had taken shelter after the crime -- and security guard Balbir Ahirbar.

The three men, earlier arrested for destroying and concealing evidence, are currently out on bail.

The case first emerged as that of a "missing" Indore couple when Raja and Sonam, who tied the knot on May 11, went untraceable in Meghalaya during their honeymoon.

Police later revealed that Sonam had been in a relationship with Raj, an accountant at her family's furniture sheet business, even before her marriage.

Despite this, the wedding went ahead, and the newlyweds left for Meghalaya on their honeymoon.

On May 23, just hours after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, the couple vanished.

Raja's body was discovered on June 2. Meanwhile, Sonam resurfaced on June 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and surrendered at the Nandganj police station. Later, on June 11, she confessed to murdering her husband.

Additionally, police also arrested Akash, Vishal, and Anand from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while Raj was taken into custody later.

Sonam's brother, Govind, later announced that the family had severed all ties with her. He has also expressed solidarity with Raja's bereaved family and pledged support in their fight for justice.

