Sohra killing: Accused wife Sonam Raghuvanshi files bail plea, hearing on Sept 17

Shillong, Sept 13: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the sensational honeymoon murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, has filed a bail petition.

The judicial magistrate first class of Sohra sub-division has fixed September 17 for the hearing. Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra confirmed that the petition was filed on Friday, but the prosecution has sought time to examine the case records.

Sonam’s counsel has claimed “flaws” in the 790-page charge sheet filed last week against her, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, and three hired hitmen – Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

Raja, an Indore-based businessman, was killed by the hitmen at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong in Sohra during his honeymoon in May. Investigations revealed that Sonam and Raj allegedly masterminded the murder.

Following a nationwide search, Raja’s body was recovered, and Sonam surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh, while the other accused were arrested by Meghalaya police.

