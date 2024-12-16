Hon’ble President of India hails NEHHDC efforts in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East India

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on 12.12.2024 hosted a gratification ceremony for NEHHDC (Northeast Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation), which was graced by the Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu. She appreciated the pursuant efforts and continued dedication of the organisation in promoting the Northeast, in presence of senior officials of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary and Monalisha Dash, JS along with higher officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mrs Deepti Umashankar Secretary, Mr Ajay Singh Press Secretary, Dr Rakesh Gupta Additional Secretary and Maj. Gen. Ranjeet Singh Manral Military Secretary.

With the aim of opening Presidential Estates for the general public to visit and learn the rich heritage and culture of our country, the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted the 1st edition of Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav from 8th to the 11th February 2024. The Mahotsav themed in fostering a deeper connect, understanding and appreciation for the Northeast's contribution to the collective identity of unity in diversity of India. The event was organised by NEHHDC (Northeast Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation) on behalf of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MDONER.

The Mahotsav was inaugurated by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in presence of the Hon’ble Minister of DoNER, Governors, Chief Ministers and MP’s from all eight states of the Northeast region. The event served as a vibrant cultural odyssey, celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Northeast India. The event captivates audiences with the splendour of the region showcasing the exquisite handcrafted products, unique handloom products sustainable handicrafts, organic agro & GI products. Engaging live demonstrations showcased the traditional craftsmanship of the North-East along with the region's rich gastronomic heritage of the diverse cuisines. The Mahotsav undeniably set a precedent of a joyous celebration which witnessed the enthusiasm and curiosity of the people about the cultural heritage of the region.

Further, with the Hon’ble President of India’s vision to establish all Presidential Estates as hubs of cultural amalgamation to preserve the rich heritage of the country and promote cultural exchange between states. The Rashtrapati Nilayam hosted the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav from 29th September to 6th October 2024, to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity and cultural heritage of North East India.

The event organised by NEHHDC (Northeast Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation) in support of MDONER showcased 8 state pavilions from NER (Arunachal Pradesh, Asaam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura) featuring its rich handloom, unique handicrafts, GI products along with diverse culture and cuisine of the region. Each product of North-East being symbolic in its own way were demonstrated like the Majuli masks from Assam, Rignai cloth from Tripura, Monpa textiles from Arunachal Pradesh and Punchei cloth from Mizoram, the Nettle yarn weaving process by the artisans of Nagaland, the lotus silk of Manipur, the Kheng embroidery of Meghalaya and the Thangka painting of Sikkim.

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam in august presence of the Governor of Telangana and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Governors of all eight North-Eastern states as well as the Minister of State for DONER.

The President said that” it is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of our country. The cultural diversity of the North-Eastern states, their folk dances, music, art and traditional attire are the heritage of our country. This festival is an effort to make citizens more familiar with the traditions and communities of the region and act as a bridge between the North-East and southern parts of our country “.

In line with the efforts and objective of NEHHDC in preserving and promoting the diversity of the region through its crafts & culture and thereby empowering the artisans, artists and communities of the North-East by bringing forward their traditions and talents to the rest of the world, the senior officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan including Mrs Deepti Umashankar, Secretary and Dr Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary complemented NEHHDC for successful conduct of both the events. Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary MDONER congratulated NEHHDC for the outstanding implementation of both the Presidential events.

Indeed, gratifying to have successfully conducted Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at the presidential estates, the greatest achievement, an epoch moment for the officials of NEHHDC to be graced by Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi – Brig (Retd) Rajiv Singh MD, NEHHDC.

Adding yet another feather to the bouquet of achievements, NEHHDC on behalf of MDONER successfully organised the 1st edition of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, the prestigious event was inaugurated by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 6th to 8th December 2024. The Union Minister for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar were present among other dignitaries at the event along with diplomats and Padmasree awardees of NER. Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is now decided to be an annual calendar event by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The eight states of Northeast India termed as Ashtalakshmi, the eight forms of the Goddess Lakshmi by Hon’ble PM and Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is a celebration of the brighter future of the Northeast. It is a festival of a new dawn of development, propelling the mission of a Viksit Bharat forward.

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav marked celebrating the vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast India. It highlights the vast cultural tapestry of Northeast India, bringing together an array of crafts, and cultural practices. The event provides an unprecedented platform to display the region's vibrant textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products. The event promises an engaging blend of fashion, art, culture, and business, offering something for everyone—from government leaders and investors to fashion enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs

The festival also featured 8 state pavilions of the region with artisanal exhibitions, Grameen haats. The festival also hosted technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region including a CM’s panel- Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East’s Progress for a Vikshit Bharat. Key events include were Investors Roundtable and buyer-seller meets designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships, and joint initiatives boosting economic growth of the region.

The event witnessed many business agreements and display of various products from the North-East along with the culture, cuisine. The Mahotsav conducted Design conclave and Fashion shows with leading designers displaying the rich handloom and textiles of Northeast India at the national stage featuring Muga & Eri Silk.

Hon’ble Prime Minister in his inaugural speech remarked the event as a special one and congratulated the organisers in putting diverse shades of North-East India under one roof, the event would display the potential of entire North-East India to the country and the world. These events are an attempt to connect and highlight the regions rich diversity, skill and potential also build sustainable livelihoods thereby strengthen the economic ecosystem of the region. The Mahotsav witnessed overwhelming response with thousands of visitors flocking to these pavilions for a taste of Northeast.