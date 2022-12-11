Tripura: Homeopath duped of Rs 60,000 by fake CBI official

Agartala, Dec 11: In what appears a reminder of the Akhsay Kumar starrer classic movie "Special 26", a fraud masquerading as a CBI official raided a Homeo hall and conned the homeopath by Rs 60,000 in Khowai district of Tripura.

According to available information, the victim of the fake raid is Dr Jagannath Acharjee. He said, a brand new Maruti Van stopped by his shop in the Subhash Park area of Khowai town. A person dressed well in formal attires alighted out of the vehicle and entered his shop. He identified himself as a CBI official. "He wanted to check the documents related to my business and house. Unsettled by the sudden visit of a CBI officer, I showed all my documents without thinking twice whether he is a genuine person or not. After checking all my documents, he told me that I am not authorized to run a business here as I am from Kolkata. He outrightly fined me with Rs 70,000. After bargaining, he agreed to take Rs 60,000", said Acharjee.

The Homeopathic doctor also informed the media persons that the fake CBI office snatched his phone and threatened him of dire consequences if he try to contact anyone. After the official left, he shared the incident with locals and later police was informed. As per the last information, a case has been registered with the police in connection with the fake police raid. "The police have started investigating the matter", said a cop.

