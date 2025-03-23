HNLC challenges 5-yr ban: UAPA tribunal to hear petition on April 9

Shillong, Mar 23: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal is set to hear a petition filed by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on April 9, challenging the central government's decision to extend its ban for another five years.

HNLC's legal counsel, Fernando Shangpliang, said that he tried to submit a show-cause before the tribunal on the extension of the ban, but it was rejected as the deadline for such an objection had expired.

The Centre extended the ban on the HNLC for a period of five years in November last year and fixed February 13, 2025, for submission of replies or objections before the UAPA.

Shangpliang said the Centre and the State Government have already submitted their replies through affidavits before the tribunal. Now the only option left is to be part of the hearing on April 9 and cross-examine all witnesses of the Centre and the State Government.

This is the first time that the HNLC has challenged the ban on it. The outfit was formed in 1992 with the aim of the "liberation of Hynniewtrep people (Khasi and Jaintia tribes) from the rule of the Indian government.”

Earlier, in January, the Meghalaya government extended an invitation to the proscribed council to join peace talks, despite previous attempts being undermined by the group’s demand for a general amnesty for its leaders and cadres.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reiterated the state's commitment to facilitating the peace process, assuring that any challenges arising during discussions would be addressed.

The HNLC had withdrawn from peace talks in early 2024, citing unresolved grievances and accusing the state government of a “lack of seriousness” in addressing key issues.





By

Staff Correspondent