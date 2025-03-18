Hmar, Zomi Councils lift shutdown in Churachandpur; curfew remains in force

Imphal, March 18: A day after violence erupted in Churachandpur district over the alleged assault of a Hmar tribal leader, the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council—the apex bodies of the respective tribes—have called off the shutdown and urged for a return to normalcy.

In a joint statement, the tribal bodies announced their decision to lift the shutdown and “end all activities which disrupt normal life with immediate effect.”

They also appealed to the public to remain calm, stating that the matter of physical violence was being resolved in accordance with local customary laws and practices.

The decision followed a joint meeting convened by the Churachandpur district administration in the wake of the unrest that gripped the region on Monday.

“It was agreed to work together for the peace and security of our people in the days to come,” the statement added.





The statement issued by the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council. (AT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remain in force in the district despite the tribal bodies calling off the shutdown.

District officials told The Assam Tribune that while residents have begun venturing out and daily activities are gradually resuming, the curfew remains in place as authorities closely monitor the situation to prevent any further unrest.

The violence stemmed from an incident on Sunday when Richard Hmar, General Secretary of Hmar Inpui, was allegedly assaulted by unidentified miscreants inside the VK Montessori complex around 7:30 pm.

The attack triggered widespread protests on Monday, with locals taking to the streets demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Protesters, attempting to enforce a shutdown, urged shopkeepers to down their shutters, while groups of men carrying sticks were seen moving through the town to impose the closure, according to district officials.

Reports also emerged of sporadic incidents of stone pelting in some areas.