HIV surge in Tripura; 47 dead, 828 positive so far

Agartala, Jul 6: The number of HIV cases among students is apparently rising at an alarming pace due to the use of injectable drugs in Tripura.

According to the Tripura State Aids Control Society, students from 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities have been identified as users of injectable drugs.



Additionally, recent data reveals that five to seven new HIV cases are being detected daily through the targeted tests being carried out across the state.



In a media workshop organised by the Tripura Journalist Union, Web Media Forum, and TSACS, Joint Director of TSACS Subhrajit Bhattacharjee presented a comprehensive overview of the HIV situation in Tripura.



The data was collected from 164 health facilities across the state, encompassing nearly all blocks and subdivisions.



As of May 2024, 8,729 patients are registered at Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres in Tripura. Of these, 5,674 individuals are currently living with HIV, including 4,570 males, 1,103 females, and one transgender person.



Shockingly, TSACS has registered 828 HIV-positive students so far. Among them, 572 patients are still alive.



As many as 47 lives have been lost so far by students who contracted the infection. Many of these students have migrated out of Tripura for higher education.



Joint Director Bhattacharjee attributed the spike in HIV cases to intravenous drug use. He highlighted that most affected children come from affluent families. By the time parents become aware of their children's addiction, it's already too late.



According to the district-wise data, West Tripura is leading with the highest number of cases, while Dhalai and North Tripura come in second and third positions, respectively.



Khowai, Gomati, Unakoti, South Tripura and Sepahijala are the districts where the number of cases is still below one thousand.