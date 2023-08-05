Hijab Row: Scuffle in Tripura school sparks tension

Agartala, Aug 5: Tension ran high in Bishalgarh's Karaimura area after a student of the school identified as Md Eliaz Suman Sarkar was roughed up by a group of miscreants allegedly for his vehement opposition to the decision of implementing ban on "hijab" and "scull cap" in premises of the school. The area is one of the mixed populated pockets of the Sepahijala district where Muslims and Hindus co-exist for long years.

According to Police, some activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad met in a deputation to the office of Head Master of the school Priyatosh Nandi seeking his intervention to stop wearing of Hijab as a part of the school uniform.

The headmaster made a verbal appeal to the students not to wear the headscarf that is mostly seen as a manifestation of a particular religious faith. However, the students did not comply with the teachers head and continued to wear Hijab.

Meanwhile, Md Eliaz Suman Sarkar had vehemently criticized the school authorities and local VHP leaders for their attempts to impose a ban on Hijab.

On Friday, Sarkar faced an attack after some "outsiders" reportedly dragged him out of the school and beat him black and blue. Although prompt police action led to the rescue of the students by fire brigade troopers, he was referred to BR Ambedkar hospital Agartala for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable even though he had suffered some injuries.

Accusing the Headmaster of playing a partisan role, people from the minority communities held a protest in front of the school. Some of the protesters claimed that the Headmaster was present when the student was being dragged out of the school premises. Instead of stopping the perpetrators, he let the school entrance be closed. The office of the Headmaster also came under attack resulting in severe damage to some furniture and electric appliances.

Meanwhile, the Headmaster Priyatosh Nandi told media persons that some "ex-students" of the school who are now associated with the VHP raised objection to the Hijab being included into the school uniform. He also said that a person from a particular community was involved in the attack on his chamber. "There is no hard and fast rule on the use of Hijab in our school", Nandi told the media. Meanwhile, Bishalgarh MLA Sushanta Deb took strong exception to the incident and said that peace in the area would be maintained and those who are inciting violence would face stringent measures. A peace meeting is being held at the area under the stewardship of the MLA.