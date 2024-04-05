Highly sophisticated weapons including Improvised Mortar recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 5: In a major breakthrough, huge quantities of highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition were recovered from at least three major locations on Thursday in Manipur.

These major overhauls of weapons recovery were made in Kangpokpi district and Bishnupur district.

As per sources, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts of Manipur.



In two areas of Kangpokpi district, “Singda Dam” and Karam Vaiphei, security forces recovered sophisticated weapons, including an Improvised Mortar which is considered highly lethal.



During the search operation, the security forces seized (one) Improvised Mortar, 01 (one) carbine machine gun with magazine, 01 (one) 9mm pistol with magazine, 01 (one) 12 Bore Gun, 02 (two) 36 Hand Grenade, 02 (two) 2-inch Mortar Bombs, 11 (eleven) live rounds, 26 (twenty-six) empty cases from the above-mentioned two locations.



On the other hand, in Bisnupur district, the seized items were “01 (one) Carbine, 01 (one) MK-2 Stand with one magazine, 01 (one) Anti-Riot Gun, 01 (one) local-made point 303 Rifle, 01 (one) country-made 9mm gun with one empty magazine, 06 (s0x) Tear gas Smoke shell, 03 (three) Grenade Tube launching, 13 (thirteen) Hand grenades, 01 (one) Chinese Hand grenade, 14 (fourteen) live ammunition rounds, 05 (five) grenade launching ring and 01 (one) BP jacket from the foothills south of Sadu Nepali Basti, Bishnupur.



However, no arrest was made in connection with these recoveries.















