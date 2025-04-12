High-level security meet held to address insurgency in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Apr 12: In a significant move to address security concerns in the insurgency-infested Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region, a high-level meeting was held at the conference hall of the Changlang Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday last.

The meeting was chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, marking the first such initiative focused on the TCL areas, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh, Commander of 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Lekhapani, presented a detailed status report on the activities of various underground groups operating in the region, along with the counter initiatives undertaken by the 9 Assam Rifles.

Key stakeholders deliberated on government initiatives, the socio-political impact of insurgent activities, and strategies to reintegrate antisocial elements into the mainstream. Emphasis was laid on rebuilding public confidence and fostering long- term peace in the region.

The high-powered meeting was attended by State DGP Anand Mohan, IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa, IGP (TCL) PN Khrimey, DIG (Ops)

CRPF, Dibrugarh, Prabhakar Tripathi, Colonel Dushyant Singh Lamba, CO, 31 Assam Rifles, Dharmendra Kumar Singh, CO, 186 Bn CRPF, Namsai, Major Rahul Siddharthof 25 Sector Assam Rifles, along with the ADCs of Deomali and Kanubari, apart from the DC and SP of Changlang.

The meeting underscored the Government's commitment towards ensuring peace, security, and inclusive development in the TCL region, sources said.





