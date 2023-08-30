Heroin worth Rs. 2.25 crore seized in Tripura, 3 held

Guwahati, Aug 30: In a joint operation the Assam Rifles along with Kumarghat Police Station, of Unakoti District, Tripura arrested three accused and seized heroin of 558 grams from their possession on Tuesday.

As per sources, the market value of the seized heroin is worth Rs. 2.25 crore.

Meanwhile, The arrested individuals along with the seized content were handed over to Kumarghat PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.