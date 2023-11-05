Heroin worth Rs 2.06 crore seized in Mizoram, one held

Guwahati, Nov 5: In a successful joint operation on Saturday, the Assam Rifles, along with the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, seized a huge amount of heroin in the state, where one Myanmar national was arrested in connection with the case.

Based on specific inputs, the troops of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department carried out an operation raid at Tlangsam in Champhai district, where they recovered 295.28 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.06 crore, concealed in 24 packets.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Ensawmmanga, aged 33, from Myanmar.

Further investigation is underway.





