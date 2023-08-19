Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized in Meghalaya, one arrested

Guwahati Aug 19: Heroin worth Rs. 2 crore was seized by West Garo Hills district police in Meghalaya during an operation on Saturday.

Furthermore, an interstate drug trafficker was also nabbed during the raid.



Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma via X (formerly twitter) lauded the efforts of the Meghalaya police team for successfully apprehending the drug trafficker.







The @MeghalayaPolice thwarted another attempt by drug mafia to ruin our youth!



In a swift ops @wghpolice nabbed one Inter-State trafficker and seized Heroin worth ₹2Crore. Well done @lrbishnoiips and his team! Our govt is fully committed to crush evil designs of traffickers to… pic.twitter.com/fG2vRrJ1mp — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 19, 2023



