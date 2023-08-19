85 years of service to the nation
North East

Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized in Meghalaya, one arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized in Meghalaya, one arrested
Guwahati Aug 19: Heroin worth Rs. 2 crore was seized by West Garo Hills district police in Meghalaya during an operation on Saturday.

Furthermore, an interstate drug trafficker was also nabbed during the raid.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma via X (formerly twitter) lauded the efforts of the Meghalaya police team for successfully apprehending the drug trafficker.



The Assam Tribune


