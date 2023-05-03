Heroin worth Rs. 12.5 cr seized in Mizoram, one held

Guwahati, May 3: In yet another successful attempt Mizoram police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and seized huge quantity of heroin which was concealed in soap boxes, worth Rs. 12.5 crores in the international market.
The Mizoram police Special Branch conducted a raid where they intercepted a truck and recovered the heroin along with the drug peddler identified as Abdul Mazid Laskar, a resident of Assam’s Cachar district.
Further investigation over the matter is underway.
