Heroin worth Rs. 12.5 cr seized in Mizoram, one held

Guwahati, May 3: In yet another successful attempt Mizoram police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and seized huge quantity of heroin which was concealed in soap boxes, worth Rs. 12.5 crores in the international market.

The Mizoram police Special Branch conducted a raid where they intercepted a truck and recovered the heroin along with the drug peddler identified as Abdul Mazid Laskar, a resident of Assam’s Cachar district.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.





Collaboration and cooperation among agencies always pay rich dividends. Huge seizure of #Narcotics again. This evening, acting on a reliable input, #MizoramPolice Special Branch (CID SB) team intercepted one vehicle (Truck) driven by Abdul Mazid Laskar (37) s/o Robijul Ali Laskar pic.twitter.com/gyXPQNBKRr — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) May 2, 2023



