North East

Heroin worth Rs 12 crores seized in Mizoram, one held

By The Assam Tribune
Heroin worth Rs 12 crores seized in Mizoram, one held
Source: Twitter

Guwahati, May 23: In a successful operation, Mizoram police on Monday recovered heroin and arrested one person involved in the matter.

Acting on a specific input a team of CID SB intercepted one truck at Tawngtaimual, Zemabawk and recovered and seized two hundred soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.461 Kgs, worth over ₹12 crores in international market.

It may be mentioned that police arrested a 16 year old handyman during the operation who is a resident of Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Further investigations are underway.

Similar Posts
