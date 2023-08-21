Heroin worth Rs 10 crore seized in Assam-Tripura border

Agartala, Aug 21: Based on secret information, a team of police lead by the Superintendent of Police North District seized a consignment of heroin worth Rs 10 crore at Churaibari, the borders of Assam and Tripura on Monday morning. As many as three persons involved in the illegal trafficking of the narcotics substance had been arrested and a vehicle that was carrying the consignment was impounded.

Speaking to media persons on the issue, SP North Tripura District Bhanupada Chakraborty said, "We have prior information that a four wheeler bearing registration number of MN 01 AK 3139 entered Tripura with narcotic substances. The police party conducted a thorough search in the vehicle leading to the seizure of more than one kilogram of heroin. The narcotic substances were kept hidden in a secret chamber inside the vehicle".

According to Chakraborty, the arrested persons are identified as Abdul Ali, Samar Krishna Das, and Prosenjit Das. Both Abdul and Samar are residents of Boxanagar area. "A specific case has been registered against the arrested persons under the NDPS Act", said Chakraborty.