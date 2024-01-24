Heroes of the Day! Lengpui Airport AAI Fire Staff save lives in Myanmar air force aircraft incident

Aizawl, Jan 24: In a remarkable display of courage and efficiency, the dedicated personnel of Lengpui Airport's Airports Authority of India (AAI) Fire Station became the unsung heroes on January 24. A Myanmar Air Force aircraft, landing at Lengpui Airport around 10:19 AM, faced a perilous situation as it skidded off the left side of the runway at full speed.

Swift action ensued as a full emergency was declared, prompting the Lengpui Airport AAI Fire Station team to spring into action with their Crash Fire Tender. They immediately reached the site of the accident and doused the fuming engine, thus preventing the aircraft from catching flames.

The situation intensified as fuel leaked from the damaged aircraft. Undeterred, the fire staff promptly tackled the leakage with foam. Amidst the chaos, a team of fire-fighters bravely entered the plane to rescue the 14 Myanmar Air Force crew members onboard.

The operation didn't end there; eight crew members who sustained injuries were swiftly transported to Lengpui Primary Health Centre for medical attention.