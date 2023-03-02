84 years of service to the nation
North East

Hekhani Jakhlau creates history by becoming first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly

By PTI
Hekhani Jakhlau creates history by becoming first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly
Photo: Meta

Kohima, Mar 2: Hekhani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

