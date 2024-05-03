86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Northeast: IMD

By The Assam Tribune
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Northeast: IMD
X
Representational Image 

Guwahati, May 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for several parts of the north-eastern region, while heat wave to severe heat wave alerts have been issued in several states of India.

According to reports, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 5th and 6th, 2024.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5–204.4 mm) on May 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ IMD wrote “Heat wave conditions likely to continue over East India till 05th and over south Peninsular India till 06th May and abate thereafter.”



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X