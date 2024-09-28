Heavy rains trigger landslides in Sikkim; several houses damaged

Gangtok, Sept 28: Continuous heavy rainfall has caused multiple landslides in the Daramdin area of Soreng District, resulting in damage to several houses and leaving residents in a state of disruption.

The landslides have blocked roads, creating hazardous conditions and impeding movement in the region. NH 10 Sikkim’s sole lifeline is also blocked in multiple locations due to landslides.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated efforts to clear the debris and restore normalcy. Assistance is being provided to affected families as officials work to assess the extent of the damage.

In response to the situation, L B Das, Advisor to the Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department, has urged citizens across Sikkim to remain vigilant and avoid non-essential travel, especially in areas vulnerable to landslides. He reassured the public of the government's support but stressed the need for cooperation to prevent further incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall in the coming days, raising concerns about additional landslides and disruptions across the state. Local authorities have been placed on high alert, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to stay prepared for any emergencies.