Heavy rains ravage Tripura: Seven dead, over 1000 displaced amidst floods

Agartala, Aug 20: Devastating heavy rains have paralysed Tripura, displacing over thousands on Tuesday.

Landslides have compounded the crisis, resulting in four fatalities in the state.

In Debipur ADC village, South Tripura, three members of a family—Trisankar Chakma, his wife Ranjani Chakma, and their minor daughter Manita Chakma—were killed when a landslide swept away their home early in the morning.

Their bodies were recovered by rescue teams later in the day. Two more casualties have been reported form South Tripura.

Another tragic incident occurred in Champlai, Khowai district, where a 14-year-old boy, Biresh Debbarma, was killed when a landslide buried his home while he was alone.

"The entire house was buried under mud. The deceased was alone at home. His body was later recovered and taken to the hospital," a fire department official told The Assam Tribune.





Preliminary reports indicate that 15 houses have been severely damaged and 18 partially damaged due to the floods in the area.



Other areas severely affected in the region include Jolaibari and Santirbazar with extensive flooding reported in low-lying areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tripura for the next three days, influenced by a low-pressure system in Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has urged district administrations to act swiftly to mitigate the impact of the floods.

“Due to intense rainfall, several areas in South Tripura and other districts are experiencing severe flooding. Relief centres have been set up to assist those affected, and district administrations have been instructed to prioritize public safety and manage the flood impact effectively,” he said, in a post on a micro-blogging website.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are in full swing, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams working around the clock to evacuate residents from inundated areas.

According to the SDRF, rivers across Tripura are nearing critical levels, complicating relief operations.

In West Tripura, 24 relief camps have been established, accommodating 4,864 people displaced by the floods.

A total of 57 rescue teams, including SDRF volunteers, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Civil Defence, and Apada Mitra volunteers, are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department, and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited are also working in coordination to restore essential services and clear road blockages caused by fallen trees.