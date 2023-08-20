Heavy rainfall to occur in Northeastern states for next 4-5 days

Guwahati, Aug 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall in Assam and other northeastern states in the next four four to five days.

According to IMD, widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning are very likely to occur over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh from August 20 to August 24.

While on the other hand Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura to receive rainfall from August 21 to August 24.