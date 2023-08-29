85 years of service to the nation
North East

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Northeastern states for next 5 days

By The Assam Tribune
Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Northeastern states for next 5 days
Guwahati, Aug 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted that isolated heavy rainfall will occur in Assam and other parts of North-eastern states for five days from August 29 to September 2.

According to the data by IMD, isolated heavy rainfall will occur in Arunachal Pradesh on August 29, while Assam and Meghalaya along with other parts of North-eastern states will receive rainfall from August 31 to September 2.

Furthermore, IMD also issued yellow alert for several districts in Assam including West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Charaideo, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

The Assam Tribune


