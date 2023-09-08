85 years of service to the nation
North East

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Northeast region for 5 days

By The Assam Tribune
Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Northeast region for 5 days
Guwahati, Sep 8: The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecasted that light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread with isolated heavy rainfall to occur in the Northeastern state for five days.

According to IMD Assam, Meghalaya along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will receive rainfall from September 8 to September 12.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh to witness rainfall on September 10.

