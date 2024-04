Heavy rainfall likely to lash several districts of Assam; yellow alert issued

Guwahati, Apr 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely to lash several districts of Assam till April 9.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, issued a yellow alert for several districts indicating heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning with gusty wind.



The following are the districts where a yellow alert has been issued:



South Salmara, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, Kamrup, Nalbari, Baksa, Kamrup (M), West Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Biswanath, East Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo.



For April 7: Dhubri, South Salmara, Sonitpur, West Karbi Anglong, East Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.



For April 8: Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.



For April 9: Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi



Furthermore, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness scattered to isolated rainfall from April 6, 2024, till April 12, 2024.



On the other hand, widespread to scattered rainfall is likely to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, while Sikkim is likely to witness scattered to isolated rainfall from April 6 to April 12, 2024.







District level Weather Warning for Assam dtd. 06.04.2024 pic.twitter.com/pvBBJQohrX — Rwfc Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) April 6, 2024