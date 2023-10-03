Heavy rain expected in north-eastern states: IMD

Guwahati, Oct 3: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecasted that light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur in the Northeastern state of India.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Assam and Meghalaya from October 3 to October 7, 2023.

While, Arunachal Pradesh will receive rainfall from October 3 to October 6, 2023, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura will witness rainfall from October 3 to October 5, 2023.