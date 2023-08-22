85 years of service to the nation
North East

Heavy rain expected in north-eastern states: IMD

By The Assam Tribune
Heavy rain expected in north-eastern states: IMD
Representational image 

Guwahati, Aug 22: The India Meteorological department on Tuesday forecasted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Assam and other north-eastern states till August 26.

Furthermore, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued orange alert for northeastern states which includes Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to RMC, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning is likely occur in several districts of Assam.



