Heavy downpour in Manipur hours before PM Modi’s visit, waterlogging in Kangla fort

Imphal/Churachandpur, Sept 13: Heavy rains lashed parts of Manipur on Saturday, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

Sections of Imphal’s Kangla Fort, where the Prime Minister is slated to address a public gathering, were seen waterlogged with ankle-deep water. Churachandpur town also reported heavy downpours.

Amid speculation over possible changes in the PM’s itinerary, the Churachandpur district administration issued a clarification.

"It is hereby clarified that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will visit Churachandpur as scheduled. Rumours suggesting otherwise, based on unfounded reasons, are false and misleading," it said.

"People are advised not to be misled by such misinformation and are urged to extend full cooperation in the preparations and ensure active participation," it added.

Modi is scheduled to reach the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur in the afternoon, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out over two years ago.

He will then travel to Imphal, the stronghold of the Meitei community.

The PM will unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore during the visit, and interact with some internally displaced persons.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.













PTI