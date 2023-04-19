Heatwave kills one in Tripura

Guwahati, Apr 19: In a tragic incident, one death has been reported in Tripura due to heatstroke on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Dey, a local trader, who resided in Sabroom. Reportedly, Dey collapsed while he was on his way to his shop.

He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, several others have been hospitalised across various districts of the state due to the heat wave.

The state Health Department has arranged special measures to deal with the extreme weather condition while urging people to stay indoors unless it is very essential.

The weather office reported that the highest temperature has slightly declined compared to Monday but the impact of a heat wave is still going on. It predicted that the state may witness rain on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, the Tripura government issued an order to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools to remain closed from April 18-23. This was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha.