‘He could’ve escaped, but chose to protect others’: CM Khandu salutes IAF hero

Itanagar, April 24: In a deeply emotional tribute, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Thursday, offered shraddhanjali to Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Late Tage Hailyang, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, on April 22.

Remembering him as a symbol of valour, Khandu said Hailyang’s name would be etched forever in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

“In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang demonstrated exceptional courage. He had the chance to escape but chose instead to protect those around him. Risking his own life, he guided civilians to safety, helping them escape the line of fire,” the Chief Minister wrote on social media.

Hailyang, who was on a personal visit to Pahalgam with his wife, was among the 26 people killed in the cowardly attack. His wife survived.

Khandu met the bereaved family at their home in Tajang, Ziro, and expressed his heartfelt condolences. “The loss is beyond measure. The people of Arunachal Pradesh stand in solidarity with the family during this time of profound sorrow,” he said.

Hailing Hailyang’s journey as a source of inspiration, the Chief Minister highlighted his life — from his early schooling in Ziro and Haryana’s Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, to his graduation from Don Bosco College in Itanagar, and finally to his service in the Indian Air Force since 2017.

“His life was a shining testament to the strength, discipline and patriotism of our youth,” Khandu added.

As a mark of the state’s gratitude, the Chief Minister announced a government job for a member of the family and a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh. A permanent memorial will also be constructed in Hailyang’s native village in his honour.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Corporal Hailyang were received in Guwahati by Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior state officials and representatives of the Indian Air Force. The body was later transported to his home in Tajang, Lower Subansiri district.

Thousands gathered in Tajang to pay their final respects. Alongside the Chief Minister were Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, state BJP president Kaling Moyong and top government officials.

IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang will be laid to rest on Friday in his native village, with full military honours.

