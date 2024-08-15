HC orders committee after Hindu Society cancels Mawjymbuin Cave pilgrimage

Guwahati, Aug 15: Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage (HYP), a Hindu society, has decided to cancel its annual pilgrimage to the Mawjymbuin cave near Mawsynram, Meghalaya, following ongoing legal proceedings over the matter.

The pilgrimage, traditionally coinciding with the end of the Kanwar Yatra, was called off after a writ petition filed by the society at the High Court of Meghalaya faced delays.

Justice Thangkhiew expressed regret over the lack of resolution, noting the significance of the pilgrimage to the petitioner’s beliefs.

The court, however, suggested forming a committee to managed and maintain the sanctity of the place, considering the cave's environmental and religious importance.

Justice Thangkhiew also directed the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district to propose the names of entities and stakeholders to constitute the committee and to supply the list of prospective members within a week.

The court also addressed concerns about misinformation and threats regarding the use of the cave, warning of immediate action against those spreading falsehoods.

To ensure security, the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, was instructed to place a police picket in the area.

The case will be reviewed again on August 22 for further orders and the submission of the committee member list.

Earlier, HYP had contested the Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram's refusal to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the pilgrimage.

While the Dorbar Shnong initially approved the NOC, it later retracted its consent, igniting anger among Hindu groups. HYP claimed they were unaware of the withdrawal until it was reported in the media.

The high court had set an August 14 deadline for the Dorbar Shnong to address the NOC request.

The Dorbar Shnong's decision has triggered widespread discontent among Hindu communities, with tensions spilling over into neighbouring Assam.

Some civil society groups have issued threats of potential actions in response to the refusal, while other Hindu groups have threatened to block roads leading to Meghalaya in protest.