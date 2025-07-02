Hawkers rally outside Secretariat against Police Bazaar eviction drive, call it ‘illegal’

Shillong, July 2: A protest was staged on Tuesday in front of the Secretariat in Shillong against the alleged illegal eviction drive at Khyndailad.

The protestors, led by Members of the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association, demanded an emergency meeting of the provisional town vending committee (PTVC) to rectify the flaws.

The protesting hawkers alleged that the eviction drive was unilateral and illegal, as it targeted vendors in possession of certificates of vending.

Angela Rangad, speaking on behalf of the hawkers, alleged that the PTVC chairperson, who is also the CEO of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), authorised the eviction drive without following due process.

Rangad stressed that the hawkers had approached the court, demanding implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and were working with the PTVC to implement the law.

However, the SMB’s actions were contrary to the law and would create more complications, Rangad said.

The hawkers demanded an emergency meeting of the PTVC to address the issues and warned that if the law is not implemented properly, it will be more dangerous and bring further complications. They also criticised the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, who is in charge of the Urban Affairs Department, for not taking their concerns seriously.

- With inputs from news agencies