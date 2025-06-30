Hawkers protest eviction in Shillong’s Police Bazaar, demand fair relocation plan

Shillong, June 30: Hawkers and street vendors from Shillong’s bustling Police Bazaar (Khyndailad) area staged a protest on Monday against the eviction drive launched by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), calling on authorities to address “flaws” in the ongoing relocation process.

The eviction was carried out with the assistance of magistrates and police personnel, following the state government’s notification declaring the Khyndailad area a “no vending zone”.

As part of the relocation plan, one floor of the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complex has been designated as a “vending zone”.

The Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA), however, rejected the order and asserted that they would shift only after the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC) “rectifies key irregularities”.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting hawkers, Angela Rangad of Thma U Rangli Juki, an organisation that supports the MGSPHSVA, accused the Board of creating a potential law and order situation by attempting a forced eviction without addressing the legitimate concerns of hawkers.

"We will not allow the SMB to forcefully evict the hawkers. We are not saying we won't shift, but the shift must be based on proper conditions and on a transparent process," Rangad told the press.

She claimed that the MUDA building, which has been identified as the new vending zone, is not economically suitable or safe for hawking activities.

"The plan was never placed before the PTVC for consultation. We, as legitimate PTVC members, were sidelined in this entire process," she said.

Rangad further claimed that the digital survey used to issue vending licenses was deeply flawed.

"A woman who has been sitting here for over 30 years is not getting a license, while people who own large shops have been issued hawker licenses. This shows how broken the system is," she said.

Rangad alleged that the digital survey lacked photographic verification, opening the door to potential misuse of the process.

The hawkers' association has been demanding an in-situ survey, proper verification of eligible vendors, and a transparent claims-and-objections process before any relocation is carried out.

