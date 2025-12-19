Guwahati–Aizawl special trains set to run for Christmas travel rush

Aizawl, Dec 19: Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Thursday said the Ministry of Railways has arranged special train services between Guwahati and Aizawl to ease the severe travel difficulties being faced by passengers during the Christmas season.

Speaking to the media, Vanlalvena said the additional services have been introduced in view of the heavy rush of travellers heading to Mizoram and neighbouring states for the festive period. According to the schedule, a special train will depart Guwahati on Monday and return from Aizawl, via Sairang railway station, on Tuesday. Another service will leave Guwahati on Wednesday and return from Aizawl on Thursday. Each of the special trains will comprise 14 coaches.

The MP said the special services would provide much-needed relief to passengers from Guwahati, Delhi and other parts of the country who have been unable to secure confirmed tickets due to the acute shortage of seats on existing trains. He said those who could not get reservations on regular services could avail themselves of the additional Guwahati–Aizawl trains.

Vanlalvena said he had attempted to raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha, pointing out that people from Mizoram and neighbouring Manipur have been facing serious hardships due to the limited availability of seats on trains connecting Aizawl with major cities such as Guwahati, Delhi and Kolkata. He noted that the problem becomes particularly acute during the Christmas season.





