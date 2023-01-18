Guv urges members of ‘Women on Wheels’ to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jan 18: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra has urged the members of ‘Women on Wheels’ – a group of car rallyists – to be the goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that lots of people know very little about the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, its vast distinctive cultural diversity and heritage, where lingua franca is Hindi, unlike other states of the North Eastern region.

The Governor said this while interacting with the members of ‘Women on Wheels’ team, led by Priyanka Gard and Manalu Brahme who called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. The 21-member team is on an eight-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

The Governor, while commending the adventurous spirit of the participants and extending them greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, said that such events as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration open doors to the cultural richness and unique traditions of the State.

Highlighting the Arunachalis’ expertise in handloom and handicrafts practices, the vast flora and fauna and economic potentials of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor called upon the ‘Women on Wheels’ team members to connect themselves with the people and spread the message of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the freedom movement and cultural richness of India.

The Governor informed about the new approach of the Central Government towards the frontier state, which shares international boundaries with three countries, after 2014. Now, at least two Union Ministers come every week to oversee that all welfare projects and programmes are implemented, he said.

Organized by the Amazing Namaste Foundation, Guwahati, the WOW drive is a special initiative to give the participants an opportunity to experience the beauty of the North East and the unique culture of the region. Under the programme, the participating women will cover a cumulative distance of 40,000 km in three NE states - Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The drive is supported by the National Commission for Women and State Women Commissions of the respective states.

Earlier, the chairman of Amazing Namaste Foundation, Atul Kulkarni briefed the Governor about the tour programme and shared experiences of the participants.