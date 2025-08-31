Guv Bhalla steps in as fuel shortage grips Manipur, 192-vehicle convoy rolls out from Jiribam

Imphal, Aug 31: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has reviewed the depleting stocks of fuel and LPG in the State in the aftermath of the frequent landslides along the NH-2 and NH-37, the two lifelines of the State, officials said on Saturday. The review meeting was held on Friday.

In order to replenish the stocks and ensure adequate availability of fuel for domestic and commercial requirements, the meeting decided that the State Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF&PD) Department, in coordination with the State police and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, would arrange a special convoy exclusively for bringing petroleum fuel (petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel) and LPG, according to a press release issued by CAF&PD secretary N Kheda Varta Singh on Saturday.

The convoy, which left Jiribam in the early hours of Saturday, consists of 158 tankers carrying petrol and diesel, five trucks carrying ATF, and 29 trucks transporting LPG. The vehicles are expected to reach Imphal within two to three days, the release stated.

The Manipur Government has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure adequate fuel availability for both domestic and commercial requirements.

In the first week of August, the Churachandpur district administration, in coordination with the State Government and the Indian Air Force, successfully conducted the airdropping of essential commodities to landslide-affected remote villages under the Henglep subdivision.

According to official reports, around 18 villages under Henglep subdivision have remained cut off since July this year following multiple landslides due to incessant rainfall along the Churachandpur–Tipaimukh Road section of the National Highway 2.

In another development, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accompanied by his wife Jyoti Bhalla, visited Andro town in Imphal East District on Saturday. The visit was undertaken to connect with the rich cultural heritage of the region and understand the concerns of the local community.

The Governor also witnessed the traditional rice wine making process. At the Common Facilitation Centre for Pottery and Terracotta Crafts, the Governor and his wife witnessed a wide array of indigenous pottery products, highlighting Andro’s rich craftsmanship.





