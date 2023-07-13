Gunmen try to abduct off-duty police personnel in Manipur

Imphal, July 13: A group of armed men on Wednesday attempted to abduct two police personnel, who were not on duty, at Moreh town bordering Myanmar in Tengnoupal district, a statement issued by Manipur police control room said.

The policemen who were in plain clothes had gone to purchase some essential items including medicines when the incident occurred.

However, the attempt of the kidnappers did not succeed as the two managed to run to the Moreh police station.

The gunmen then fled after firing a few rounds in the air, the statement said.

Central and state forces conducted search operations in the area but no arrest was made.

More than 150 people lost their lives and several thousand were injured since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.