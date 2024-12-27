Gunfire & chaos: Manipur's Imphal East witnesses fresh violence

Imphal, Dec 27: Violence returned back to haunt Manipur as heavy gunfire was reported in Yaingangpokpi, Thamnapokpi, Sabungkhok Khunou, Shanti Khongbal, and several other places in Imphal East District on Friday. Villagers in Thambapokpi said deafening sounds of gunfire have terrorised the locality.

Sources said the gunfight between Meitei village volunteers and Kuki village volunteers erupted around 10:30 am on Friday.

As a result of heavy shelling, several people from Thamapokpi, Yaingangpoki, and Shanti Khongbal were rescued by security forces to safer locations.

The latest round of gunfights in Imphal East and Kangpokpi district adjoining areas started on Christmas Eve, and the situation continues to remain grim.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a statement given on Thursday, said he has instructed the security advisor and also the DGP of Manipur to strengthen security measures in the Imphal East district.

Villagers in Yaingangpokpi areas are continuing to ask the authorities to rescue them to safer locations as bomb and mortar shelling has also started. So far, no casualties have been reported from either side.

Security forces, including CRPF personnel deployed in the nearby villages, retaliated strongly to the onslaught.

Earlier on December 26, fresh gunfire broke out between armed groups at Sinam Kom village in Imphal East district.

Armed miscreants from hill positions in the Kangpokpi district exchanged fire with village volunteers deployed near the foothill village of Sinam Kom. Additional security forces were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.