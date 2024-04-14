Gunfight claims two lives in Manipur

Imphal, April 14: Violence continued unabated in Manipur as two people died on Saturday. The incident happened at Moirangpurel, an adjoining area between Imphal East and Kangpokpi district, and the two deceased were residents of Kangpokpi.

While confirming the incident, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), an influential civil society organisation, said, “Following the brutal killing of two Kuki-Zo volunteers in Phailengmol region of Kangpokpi District and the shooting of a man belonging to the Kuki-Zo by armed Meitei miscreants at Shantipur, CoTU imposed a 24-hour total shutdown from midnight of April 13 till midnight of April 14 in the entire Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District.”

The deceased have been identified as Kamminlal Lupheng (23) and Kamlengsat Lunkim (22).

Gun firings, which stopped since the declaration of the Model Code of Conduct, have renewed in the last two days.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, the fresh violence has sent shock waves across the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on the 15th of this month to canvass for the upcoming election. However, the renewed violence will surely become a cause of concern for the central government.

It may be mentioned that ethnic violence erupted in the state in May last year between the major community Meitei and of the minority communities Kuki Zo tribe. Bunkers have been built up in the adjoining areas between Meitei villages and Kuki Zo villages guarding their own areas from attacks and counter attacks that have been going on for the last ten long months.